Georgetown ISD's Bridges Boutique to reopen Sept. 27

Georgetown ISD is reopening its Bridges Boutique to the public this week.

The community is invited to celebrate on Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. at the boutique located at the Carver Center for Families on W. 17th Street in downtown Georgetown.

Students will be serving coffee to attendees to enjoy, and the first 25 customers will receive gift cards for 50% off one item on their next visit.

What is the Bridges Boutique?

The boutique features handcrafted works by students enrolled in GISD's Bridges Transition Program for 18+.

The boutique also serves as a job site for those students to learn job skills and help them transition to a more independent adult life.

Visitors can purchase handmade candles, sugar scrubs, potholders, aprons, jewelry, journals, greeting cards, T-shirts and more.

Following the reopening, hours are Wednesday through Friday from 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on regular school/business days. The boutique is closed 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. for lunch.

Cash and cards are currently accepted at the Boutique.

What is the Bridges Transition Program?

The Bridges Transition Program helps enrolled Georgetown ISD students apply skills they learned in school to their adult life.

The community and vocational program focuses on students putting an adult schedule in place with needed supports and structure to help them transition out of public education, says the district.

To learn more about the program and its services, click here.