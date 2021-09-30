Expand / Collapse search

Georgetown ISD teacher accused of sexually assaulting a minor

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Temple
FOX 7 Austin

Georgetown ISD teacher accused of sexually assaulting a minor

Officials say the incident happened in Temple. Cory Bounds was identified as the suspect and taken to the Bell County Jail.

TEMPLE, Texas - A Georgetown Independent School District teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.

The incident happened last week in Temple

Police responded to calls about the sexual assault of an 11-year-old.

Cory Bounds was identified as the suspect and he was taken to the Bell County Jail.

Bounds was hired by Georgetown ISD in August. 

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter