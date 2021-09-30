Georgetown ISD teacher accused of sexually assaulting a minor
TEMPLE, Texas - A Georgetown Independent School District teacher is accused of sexually assaulting a minor.
The incident happened last week in Temple.
Police responded to calls about the sexual assault of an 11-year-old.
Cory Bounds was identified as the suspect and he was taken to the Bell County Jail.
Bounds was hired by Georgetown ISD in August.
