Georgetown man found guilty of delivering cocaine laced with fentanyl in connection to victim's death

The Brief A Georgetown man was found guilty of delivery of a controlled substance This comes after a victim died from a fentanyl overdose At the victim's home, police found a baggie with almost seven grams of a powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, and tramadol



A Georgetown man was found guilty of delivery of a controlled substance.

This all comes after the death of a Cedar Park man.

The backstory:

According to the Williamson County District Attorney's Office, 46-year-old John Lamb Jr., of Georgetown, was found guilty of delivery of a controlled substance.

This all comes from a death investigation of a Cedar Park man, Clinton Dunn, 47. Dunn was found dead in his home on Nov. 1, 2022, after he didn't report to work and a neighbor conducted a welfare check.

Investigators found that Dunn's friends reported Lamb being with him on the day he died. Lamb also admitted to police he gave Dunn drugs, including cocaine and marijuana, more than once in the two weeks leading up to Dunn's death.

At Dunn's home, police found a baggie with almost seven grams of a powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, fentanyl, and tramadol.

Dunn's cause of death was drug toxicity with fentanyl, cocaine, tramadol, methamphetamine and alprazolam in his system.

A toxicologist testified that Dunn had consumed cocaine laced with fentanyl within 4–5 hours of his death.

What they're saying:

"This case is a heartbreaking reminder of the devastating impact illegal drugs have on our community," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "The jury’s verdict holds the defendant accountable for his role in distributing the dangerous drugs that led to Mr. Dunn’s tragic death. My office is committed to prosecuting drug cases, particularly those linked to deadly overdoses, to the fullest extent of the law."

What's next:

Lamb is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 6.