Georgetown man's prior felony convictions help net him 25 years for meth possession: DA

A Williamson County jury convicted a Georgetown man for third-degree felony possession of methamphetamine.

After the jury’s unanimous verdict, 37-year-old Christopher Hernandez was sentenced to 25 years in prison, based on his prior criminal history.

Hernandez was a habitual offender who had two previous felony convictions: possession of child pornography in 2013 and indecency with a child in 2016.

Under Texas law, a third-degree felony carries a punishment range of two to 10 years in prison, but a habitual offender faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life.

Hernandez was arrested on April 6 after he threw a rock that hit a Georgetown Police Department patrol car stopped at a red light on Austin Ave. Officers approached Hernandez, who admitted to throwing the rock to get the officer’s attention.

While speaking to the officers, Hernandez pulled a digital scale and a bag containing methamphetamine from his pockets and threw them on the ground.

According to the city, he became verbally aggressive and physically resisted arrest until he was finally taken into custody.

Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick praised the jury’s verdict, stating: "Christopher James Hernandez is a dangerous repeat offender whose criminal conduct is exacerbated by his hard drug usage. The jury’s verdict and the judge’s sentence reflect the seriousness of his offense and criminal history as well as the need to protect the public from his harmful behavior. My office will continue to prosecute drug offenders who pose a danger to our community."