Missing Round Rock woman last seen Dec. 10; car found in nearby neighborhood

Round Rock police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Police said they are searching for Amy Castellanos. On Dec. 10, around 3 a.m., Castellanos left her home to go to a local medical clinic and did not return home.

She was last seen driving a gray 2019 Toyota van, which was later found in a nearby neighborhood.

Castellanos is described as a Hispanic woman, around 5'4, about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was also last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a brown tank top, and gray sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Turck at 512-218-7048 or email pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.