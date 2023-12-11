Missing Round Rock woman last seen Dec. 10; car found in nearby neighborhood
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are searching for a missing 39-year-old woman.
Police said they are searching for Amy Castellanos. On Dec. 10, around 3 a.m., Castellanos left her home to go to a local medical clinic and did not return home.
She was last seen driving a gray 2019 Toyota van, which was later found in a nearby neighborhood.
Castellanos is described as a Hispanic woman, around 5'4, about 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was also last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a brown tank top, and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Turck at 512-218-7048 or email pturck@roundrocktexas.gov.