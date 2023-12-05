Postal worker robbed in WilCo; sheriff's office investigating

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery of a postal worker.

Leander police said the robbery happened just outside city limits. It is believed the security of some mailboxes in Leander may be compromised.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS) said on Dec. 5, around 9 a.m., a postal worker was robbed in the 2000 block of Lucky Lane.

The suspects are two Black men, around 6', with skinny builds, wearing dark hoodies and dark face coverings. The suspects left the area in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

"While the number of robberies of letter carriers is statistically low in comparison to the number of interactions they have with the public, even one robbery is too many. The safety and security of every USPS worker is the top priority for postal inspectors and these cases receive the highest level of response and attention," USPIS said. "Postal inspectors are working with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and the Leander Police Department and will use every investigative tool at our disposal to locate the individual(s) who put our letter carriers in danger. The robbery of a letter carrier carries the possible sentence of 10 years in federal prison."

If anyone in the community has any information regarding this robbery, they are urged to call the Inspection Service hotline at 877-876-2455 or visit www.uspis.gov.