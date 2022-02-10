Georgetown man survives heart attack, wants others to be aware of symptoms and prevention

Russell Hartsfield, an avid cyclist and Georgetown resident, experienced a heart attack on Father's Day last year.

Now he and his doctor, Dr. Jay Pandya, Interventional Cardiologist/Austin Heart at St. David's Round Rock Medical Center, want others to be aware of the symptoms of a heart attack, and how to prevent heart disease.

Hartsfield says he felt severe discomfort in his chest and down his left arm while he was on a planned 24-mile bike ride. He eventually decided to go to St. David's when the pain did not go away.

"Russell did everything right. He listened to his body. He knew something was different. He knew there was probably something not right, here. And, he came in very quickly," Dr. Pandya said.

"Had he waited longer - things might have not gone so well."

Despite Hartsfield being a highly active individual, other risk factors made him susceptible to a heart attack: high cholesterol, high blood pressure and a family history of heart disease.

According to Dr. Pandya, other risk factors include: diabetes, obesity and tobacco use, and it's important to manage them.

"These are modifiable risk factors - that can make a huge impact on the chances of you developing heart disease - even if you develop risk factors in the first place," Dr. Pandya said.

Dr. Pandya also notes that getting screened by a cardiologist, regardless if you are showing symptoms or have any of the risk factors mentioned, is important. Men should be screened at age 50, and women at 65, especially if it runs in your family.

