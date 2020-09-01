Georgetown PD reminding public about dove hunting season in Williamson County
GEORGETOWN, Texas - The Georgetown Police Department is reminding people that dove hunting season begins September 1 in Williamson County.
The reminder is because police say they usually get an increase in shots fired calls during this time.
Officials posted a few reminders on the Georgetown Police Department's Facebook page saying the purpose of the reminder is to provide awareness and hopefully "reduce the concern that the sound of a shotgun in a potential dove hunting area might create."
Here are the things police say to keep in mind:
- During the season, hunters may hunt from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset.
- Discharge of firearms is generally prohibited within the city limits.
- An exception exists for tracts of land in the ETJ or the city that are 10 acres or more as long as the shooting is more than 150 feet from a residence or an occupied building located on another property. The shooting must also be done in a manner not reasonably expected to cause a projectile to cross the boundary of the tract.
- The Georgetown Police Department will continue to respond to all shots fired calls.
