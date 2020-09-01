Georgetown PD reminding public about dove hunting season in Williamson County

The Georgetown Police Department is reminding people that dove hunting season begins September 1 in Williamson County.

The reminder is because police say they usually get an increase in shots fired calls during this time.

Officials posted a few reminders on the Georgetown Police Department's Facebook page saying the purpose of the reminder is to provide awareness and hopefully "reduce the concern that the sound of a shotgun in a potential dove hunting area might create."

Here are the things police say to keep in mind:

During the season, hunters may hunt from one-half hour before sunrise to sunset. Discharge of firearms is generally prohibited within the city limits. An exception exists for tracts of land in the ETJ or the city that are 10 acres or more as long as the shooting is more than 150 feet from a residence or an occupied building located on another property. The shooting must also be done in a manner not reasonably expected to cause a projectile to cross the boundary of the tract. The Georgetown Police Department will continue to respond to all shots fired calls.

