Georgetown plane crash: Mother of passenger says she's 'thankful to be alive'

The aftermath of a Georgetown plane crash continued to draw onlookers Monday afternoon.

"We go to the airport frequently, and I listen to the tower on my phone, and we used to own a plane," said Carol Saxen, a Georgetown resident referring to the local airport. "We’re the old folks that go there and park on the grass, and we judge the landings."

However, observing the aftermath of this kind of landing was a first.

"Just shocking," she said.

The single-engine Beechcraft BE-35 crashed into a duplex on Northwood Dr. Sunday, July 23 while carrying a pilot and two passengers.

"My daughter was the first out of the plane," said Monica Steanson, who visited the scene for the first time in person on Monday. "I just thank God that he had a hand in this, everything that could have gone right for such a horrific situation…how they survived this is beyond me, just the impact alone, the fact that fuel was pouring from the plane and one little spark could have ignited the plane."

According to Steanson, her daughter, 30-year-old Lauren Peralez, was one of the three on board. Peralez, the pilot and the pilot’s wife were heading back from having breakfast in Fredericksburg.

According to Steanson, they had gone on similar trips many times and the pilot had more than 20 years of experience.

They had almost reached the Georgetown Executive Airport when the plane started to experience some kind of engine failure.

"My daughter said when they landed, they were upside down," said Steanson. "She was disoriented but found a way out, she kind of fell through the roof a little bit but was able to catch herself and find a way down."

First responders arrived within a few minutes of 911 calls and those on the plane had already exited the home.

"Our involvement right now is purely supportive," said Chief John Sullivan with the Georgetown Fire Dept. on Monday. "There was a mild fuel leak that was occurring, and we were able to have that contained. We believe that the home is structurally sound. We did have building officials make that determination, so short of some severe weather change, we believe that the aircraft itself poses no risk to the property or the people around it."

While other homes in the newer development are occupied, the duplex that the plane hit was vacant.

According to Steanson, Peralez broke a bone in her back and all three on board walked away with cuts and bruises, along with some second-degree burns from the roof of the home.

"Today all she says is, 'I’m just so thankful to be alive,’" said Steanson. "They hurt all over their bodies, but they’re good, considering they hit a roof at 100 miles per hour."

The FAA released a preliminary incident report Monday afternoon.

The NTSB is in charge of the investigation and will release a preliminary report in 12–15 days. According to an NTSB spokesperson, a typical NTSB investigation can take 12–24 months to complete and determine cause.