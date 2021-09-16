Georgetown police officer passes away after battling COVID-19

The Georgetown Police Department is mourning after one of their officers passed away after battling COVID-19. "Her family, her friends, and all of us will miss her more than words can describe," the police department said while sharing the news on Facebook.

Officer Michelle Gattey was 44 years old when she passed away. She began her service as a police officer in January of 2021 and was recently selected to be the next Victim’s Service Coordinator, according to the department.

"Today, the Georgetown Police Department has suffered another tremendous loss and we are heartbroken," the post said. "Officer Gattey will be remembered for her wonderful smile, her soft-spoken manner, and her commitment to our country and our community. She truly exemplified what it means to have a servant's heart."

Before joining the police department, Officer Gattey served in the United States Air Force for 23 years. After leaving the air force, Gattey joined the Georgetown Police Department as an intern.

During her internship, Officer Gattey decided she wanted to serve and become a police officer. She attended the police academy in late 2020 and became an officer in January 2021.

Officer Michelle Gattey passed away after a courageous battle with COVID-19. (Georgetown Police Department)

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter