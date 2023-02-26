Georgetown Parks & Rec to hold rec center feasibility study public meeting

The City of Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department will host a public meeting on indoor recreation needs next week.

The meeting, set for 6 p.m. March 8, at the Georgetown Community Center, will serve as an opportunity for the public to provide input regarding updates to the existing Georgetown Recreation Center and building a new recreation center to address population growth and demand.

Barker Rinker Seacat Architecture, the City’s contractor conducting the study, will also present the latest national recreation center trends.

Residents will then be able to vote with dots to choose the recreation activities they want in Georgetown.

The city says that this study aims to evaluate the existing Georgetown Recreation Center site for potential renovation and expansion; to identify and better understand Georgetown’s need for additional indoor recreation space, including a new recreation center; to review recommendations for relocation of the existing Georgetown Tennis Center; and to assess partnership opportunities.

Renovating and expanding the current center, as well as evaluating the need for a second, were among the top recommendations from the 2022 Parks and Recreation Master Plan, says the city.

