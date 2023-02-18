2 candidates file to run for Georgetown mayor; 2 city council incumbents unopposed

The city of Georgetown is preparing for its May election.

Two people have filed to run for mayor with incumbent Josh Schroeder now facing challenger Jonathan Dade.

Incumbent Council Members Shawn Hood (District 2) and Jake French (District 6) each filed to be re-elected and as of the filing deadline Friday, are unopposed. Under state law, if a candidate is running unopposed, the election is canceled, says the city.

MORE GEORGETOWN NEWS

Georgetown City Council members serve three-year terms representing one of seven, single-member districts. The mayor also serves a three-year term.

The last day to register to vote for the May election is April 6. Early in-person voting is April 24-May 2. Election day is May 6. Early voting and Election day polling places, dates, and times will be posted here.

For details about the city election, click here..