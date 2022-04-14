City of Georgetown to host riverbank cleanup May 14

The City of Georgetown is inviting residents to join in on its riverbank cleanup event in May.

Volunteers can sign up online or email MS4Operator@georgetown.org to register for the event on May 14 in Rivery Park. Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m. at the white tent near the playground in the middle of the park.

A safety briefing will be held at 8:55 a.m. with the cleanup going from 9-10 a.m. All volunteers must fill out a waiver to participate in the event, which can be done online or at the event.

During the event, trash bags and gloves, as well as light snacks and drinks, will be provided. Participants are asked to wear appropriate clothing such as long pants, hats, and sunglasses, as well as comfortable closed-toe shoes.

Free public parking will be available in the Sheraton Austin Georgetown Hotel & Conference Center garage on Woodlawn Street.

The city says that the cleanup event may be canceled in case of bad weather.

