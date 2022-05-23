City of Georgetown brings back its Sunset Movie Series this summer

The City of Georgetown Parks and Recreation Department is bringing back its Sunset Movie Series this summer.

The screenings will take place in the Legacy Pavilion in San Gabriel Park, 445 E. Morrow St.

This is a free community event. The movies start at sunset, about 8:30 p.m. Moviegoers are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, and picnics. You can come early for free popcorn, to explore the park, and to visit with vendors.

Show times are as follows:

Friday, June 10: "Raya and the Last Dragon" (PG)

Friday, July 15: "Hook" (PG)

Friday, Aug. 12: "Encanto" (PG)

For more details, click here.