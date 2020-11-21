Georgetown to hold annual Small Business Saturday event

The City of Georgetown is inviting shoppers to shop small and support local merchants during the city's annual Small Business Saturday on November 28.

The city says participating retailers and restaurants will have specials available during the event to help kick-off the holiday season.

Shoppers can join the Shop Small game and earn points to win prizes by downloading Eventzee in the app store. To join the event in the app, use event name: Shop Small GTX and join code: Shop Small.

The annual Small Business Saturday event is sponsored by the Georgetown Main Street Program, the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Georgetown Association.

Due to rising COVID-19 case numbers in Williamson County, the city says masks or face coverings are required and participants should maintain physical distancing from others who are not in their household. Good hand hygiene is also encouraged.

To learn more about the city of Georgetown's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, click here.

