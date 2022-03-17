Georgia man sentenced for stealing millions from Texas school district

A Georgia man was sentenced to 52 months in prison for stealing over $2 million from San Felipe Del Rio CISD.

According to court documents, 67-year-old Donald Lockard, while doing business as DL Investments from August 2019 - February 2020, stole school district funds and used them for his own personal benefit.

Unknown co-conspirators sent fraudulent emails to the school district's comptroller claiming to be representatives of the financial institution to which the school district made bi-annual bond payments.

Those fraudulent emails resulted in the diversion of the school district's bond payments to a different financial account established and controlled by Lockard, court documents say.

There were three separate fraudulent wire transfers to Lockard’s account on February 12, 2020, that totaled $2,013,762.50.

On April 12, 2021, Lockard pleaded guilty to one count of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. In addition to the prison sentence, Lockard was ordered to pay $277,957.33 in restitution.

The FBI is investigated this case.

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Georgia man pleads guilty to stealing millions from Texas school district

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter