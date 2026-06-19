Missing woman hasn't been heard from in days: APD

The Brief 28-year-old woman has not heard from in days Ghadah Alharbi last contacted her family by phone on Tuesday evening Her disappearance is out of the norm, says APD, and there is concern for her safety



The Austin Police Department is looking for a woman who has not been heard from in days.

28-year-old Ghadah Alharbi last contacted her family on Tuesday, June 16 at around 8 p.m. by phone.

What they're saying:

APD says Alharbi's disappearance is out of the norm for her and there is concern for her safety.

She left her car at her home and is known to use rideshares for transportation.

She is described as a white female, 5'05" tall and 135 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. APD does not have a description of her clothing at this time.

Ghadah Alharbi (Austin Police Department)

What you can do:

Anyone with any information on her or her whereabouts is urged to call 911 immediately.