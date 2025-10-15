State Rep. Gina Hinojosa launches campaign for Texas governor

The Brief Austin Democrat Gina Hinojosa officially launches campaign for Texas governor Hinojosa became a party leader in the Texas House, especially during school choice fight in recent legislative session Hinojosa is entering a crowded primary field with four other contenders



State Rep. Gina Hinojosa (D-Austin) has officially launched her campaign for Texas governor.

She launched her bid for the Democratic nomination on Wednesday from her hometown of Brownsville.

What they're saying:

"Right now we need a governor who works for the people of Texas and not for the billionaire class," said Hinojosa.

Before her official launch, Hinojosa spoke with FOX 7 Austin's chief political reporter Rudy Koski about jumping into the race.

"Listen, I was born and raised and baptized and married in the Valley. It's made me the woman I am today. Those are the values that I lead with and I'm very proud of where I came from," said Hinojosa.

The Austin lawmaker became a party leader in the Texas House, especially during the school choice fight. She believes she is now ready for a bigger political stage.

"I do think my record as a fighter for working families and for our neighborhood schools is a record that I'm proud of and that Texans know. We will try to highlight that record during this campaign," said Hinojosa.

Hinojosa wants voters to see her campaign as one focused on ‘kitchen table’ issues.

"They care about housing being too expensive. They care about our schools being in crisis and schools all over this state shutting down. They care about healthcare costs skyrocketing," said Hinojosa.

Those are the issues, according to Hinojosa, that keep Texans up at night.

Big picture view:

The addition of Hinojosa makes for a crowded primary field.

The other Democrat contenders include: Andrew White, who is making his second attempt; rancher Bobby Cole; Bay City council member Ben Flores; and military veteran Nick Pappas.

"So, there's a chance of a runoff. So she doesn't have to win as long as she comes in second. She's in a real good position," said political analyst Brian Smith from St. Edwards University.

Hinojosa's pro-public education voting record, according to Smith, is a big plus. He also noted her south Texas campaign launch is not so much about homecoming. She and other Texas Democrats are trying to reconnect with a voting block that just last year supported Donald Trump.

"She's banking on anti-Trump sentiments in 2026, and the idea is that's going to affect the governorship and Senate races, as if Trump is unpopular. We're going to fire the closest people to them. And that's going to be John Cornyn or whoever comes out of the Republican race and Greg Abbott," said Smith.

Several other Texas democrats are also pitching a similar message to Hinojosa, trying to tap into the south Texas voting block. The top three Democrats in the U.S. Senate race recently made campaign swings through that part of the state.