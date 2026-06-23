Giraffe on the loose in Texas after escaping ranch

The Brief Authorities are searching for a giraffe named Gracie after the animal escaped a ranch in Real County on Monday. The ranch manager said they have located Gracie and are hopeful she will be back home sometime Tuesday. The ranch has had giraffes for at least 30 years, the manager said.



A giraffe is on the lamb after escaping Texas ranch Monday.

What we know:

According to a Facebook post made by the Real County Animal Rescue-Shelter, the giraffe named Gracie disappeared from the Cedar Hollow Ranch.

Gracie was last spotted on a game camera west of Leakey, according to the post.

An image of Gracie the giraffe was shared by authorities after the animal went missing June 22, 2026. (Real County Animal Rescue-Shelter/Facebook / FOX Local)

What they're saying:

Vick Jones, who manages the ranch, told FOX Local that Gracie has been located. He’s hopeful she’ll be back at the ranch sometime Tuesday.

"She’s a little farther (away) than I’d like her to be," Jones said, when asked where Gracie had been found.

Jones said they have had giraffes at the ranch for at least 30 years. He said Graice wandered into a part of the ranch where the giraffes hadn’t gone before and was able to get out of a gate.