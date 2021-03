This year's Amplify Austin Day is more important than ever as Central Texans are recovering from the February winter storm and still dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The region's busiest day of giving officially kicks off at 6 p.m. tonight (3/4) and goes on for 24 hours. You can donate to hundreds of local nonprofits.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Get all the details at amplifyatx.org