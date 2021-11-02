Glen Koen approved unanimously as next Lakeway Police Chief

The Lakeway City Council has unanimously approved Glen Koen as the next Lakeway Police Chief.

Koen was most recently the Assistant Police Chief with a department near Seattle but has deep ties to Texas.

A Round Rock High School and the University of Texas at Austin graduate, Koen was also valedictorian at West Point Leadership Academy.

Koen served in different law enforcement at the University of Texas and was a founding member of the System Rapid Response Team which handles critical incidents for the UT System.

A community meet-and-greet will be held early next month at the Lakeway Police Department.

Koen officially takes over on Monday, November 22.

