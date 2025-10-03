Glen Powell attends South Austin event promoting 'Chad Powers'

The Brief Glen Powell was in South Austin promoting his new show "Chad Powers" A tail-gate themed was held to also promote his organic condiment brand, Smash Kitchen Locals who attended the event spoke about it



Burgers, hot dogs, and an Austin-based actor. Glen Powell, who is known for his leading roles in "Top Gun: Maverick", "Twisters", and "Hit Man", was in South Austin to promote his latest show.

Local perspective:

Glen Powell made his appearance behind the grill, alongside Chef Nick DiGiovanni.

"His [Glen Powell] real love language is food, and so a lot of what he does centers around food with his family, cooking, bringing friends together, and so this whole tailgate is really just kind of an extension of what he does every day," said Sean Kane, co-founder and president of Smash Kitchen.

The tailgate-themed event promoted Powell's new series on Hulu, "Chad Powers", as well as his organic condiment brand, Smash Kitchen.

"I've known Glenn a long time, and he's just always been a great, great kid with a great family, and I want to do anything I can to support him and his endeavors," said Clay McPhail, who attended the event with some of Powell's family members.

The pre-game was hosted at the Walmart Supercenter in South Austin, located off I-35, on Friday evening.

"Basically, to see Glenn Powell, right? And then just to see what the event is about," said Lindsay Aleckson, who attended the event with her sister, Katie. "I think Walmart doesn't usually do these kind of events, so just kind of check it out."

Eli and Payton Manning were executive producers of the American sports comedy created by Powell and Michael Waldron.

"I looked at the preview for the movie. It looked really funny, and of course, anything with Glen Powell is going to be great," said Katie Aleckson.

The activities included games like cup pong, photo ops, and an exclusive screening of the first episode on the big screen. Plus, Smash Kitchen was cooking up some classic game-day favorites.

"We have a hot dog calligraphist that can do some drawings on top of the hot dog with our mustard," said Sameer Mehta, CEO and co-founder of Smash Kitchen.

Smash Kitchen focuses on clean-label condiments with organic ingredients. The products are sold exclusively at Walmart.

"I love all the things that Austin does, as all of their pop-up events and things like that, but I mean also Glen Powell," said Kristin Brau, who attended the event.

Chad Powers made its debut this week on Hulu, and new episodes are released every Tuesday.