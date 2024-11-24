Glen Powell look-a-like contest draws hundreds to Auditorium Shores

The Brief Hundreds gathered at Auditorium Shores on Sunday to crown Glen Powell 2.0. The winner got $5, a cowboy hat, free queso from Torchy's for a year, and a thumbs up from the actor's mom. The real Glen Powell gave his seal of approval via a video set to organizers and even offered his own special prize.



After a string of celebrity look-alike events across the country, Austin is joining the fun with its own for homegrown star Glen Powell.

Hundreds of people gathered at Auditorium Shores on Sunday, Nov. 24 to pick out Glen Powell 2.0.

Quite a few competitors showed up for the event, some with startling similarities, and waited as the crowd cheered out their votes. In the end, contestant number 4 took home the win, but his real name is Maxwell Braunstein, a physician's assistant here in Austin.

"My face hasn't hurt like this since I was ten and at Disney World," said Braunstein.

Actor Glen Powell, left, and physician assistant Maxwell William Braunstein on the right

Braunstein said he’s heard the comparison before, so he’s not totally surprised by the outcome.

"I did tell people I was going to win. I did mention that to my friends that sent it to me," said Braunstein.

His prize was a whopping $5, a cowboy hat, free queso from Torchy's for a year, and a thumbs up from the real Glen Powell's mom, who was in the crowd with the actor on FaceTime.

"Blessed that your mother thinks I'm anything like ya," said Braunstein.

"It's just such an Austin thing to happen, and we love Glen Powell so we were, like, you know what, let's go see like who truly thinks they look like Glen Powell," said Stephanie Gallegos, a Glen Powell fan and attendee of Sunday’s contest.

She joined a group of friends from the University of Texas at Austin to catch a glimpse of his doppelgänger.

"A lot of people say that he's like the cutie now of like UT Austin culture, rather than Matthew McConaughey," said Sarah Campa. "He's been replaced. It makes sense that all the girls are here."

Sorry McConaughey, but Austin has a new sweetheart in town.

"What better way to celebrate ATX's favorite heartthrob," said Kate Carpenter, the event’s organizer.

The event brought several hundred people to Auditorium Shores.

"That's a testament that Glen Powell loves this city, loves the people, and is just a great overall guy," said Carpenter.

If you don't want to take it from Carpenter, take it from Glen Powell himself. Powell sent a video stamp of approval to Carpenter, offering a special prize.

"I know there is some cash and a hat at stake here, but I just wanted to say that the winner of today's contest gets a personal prize from me," Powell said. "Now, you may know that my parents make a cameo in every movie I make, but today, the winner of the Glen Powell lookalike contest wins their parents or any family member of their choice a cameo in my next movie."

"Take a pic together for me, enjoy my favorite city in the world, keep Austin weird, hook 'em Horns and see ya around, every time I look in the mirror," Powell said in the video.

Powell himself was not at the event as he is currently overseas working on his next project. According to IMDb, Powell has a film "The Running Man" and a TV series "Chad Powers" currently in production.

Powell's credits include the comedy horror series "Scream Queens," the action sequel "Top Gun: Maverick," the romantic comedy "Anyone But You" with Sydney Sweeney, the disaster film "Twisters," and the dark comedy "Hit Man."