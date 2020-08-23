Glendale Police Department continues crack down on illegal street racing

The Glendale Police Department continues to crack down on illegal street racing and other related activity. According to an Aug. 23 Twitter post, they've been making arrests recently.

On Aug. 16, officers say they made 11 arrests, issued 33 tickets and towed 6 cars.

The department shared a video of cars doing donuts in an intersection of Cardinals Way in Glendale as other traffic tried to make its way through the intersection safely.

This is a particular hot spot in Glendale, police say.

In July, a young driver was pulled over by police and it was caught on body cam footage.

"You were participating dude, we got cameras all over the intersection dude, and it's all recorded," the officer said to the driver.

Police say this is an ongoing issue and are trying to educate the public.

"All you're doing is digging yourself in deeper. You know, I'm not trying to be a jerk to you, I'm just telling you," the driver was told by the officer. He was eventually arrested.

Over the last two Sundays, Glendale Police have made 21 arrests, issued 71 citations and towed 13 cars.

If you see any illegal street racing activity contact the Glendale Police Department at 623-930-3000 or your local law enforcement agency.