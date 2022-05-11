Golfing at Austin's historic Lions Municipal Golf Course

In 1924, Lions Municipal Golf Course became the first public golf course in Austin.

The group leased part of UT's Brackenridge Tract and converted the property into a nine-hole facility. The course was later expanded to 18 holes. The course retained the name "Lions Municipal" or "Muny" after the transfer of the lease to the city in 1936.

Flash forward almost 100 years later and the Muny Conservancy is focused on preserving, restoring, and enhancing the course while also promoting the game of golf for future generations and keeping the sport affordable.

Lions has hosted many notable golfers, including Ben Hogan, Byron Nelson, Sandra Haynie, Tom Kite, and Ben Crenshaw. Lions also hosts Texas' oldest amateur tournament, the Firecracker Open.

Lions was selected by the Texas Golf Hall of Fame and added to the Texas Registry of Historic Golf Courses. It is also listed on the Registration of National Historical Places by the National Park Service, recognized as one of the first courses in the South to desegregate prior to the Supreme Court decision in Brown V. Board of Education in 1954.