'Good Burger' star Kel Mitchell hospitalized in LA, TMZ reports

Kel Mitchell, the actor who made up half of the iconic 2-man comedy duo "Kenan & Kel," is reportedly hospitalized in Los Angeles.

According to a report from TMZ, the "Good Burger" star was taken to the hospital Tuesday night via the emergency room. It is unknown what type of health scare the iconic 90s actor is dealing with.

Mitchell, 45, broke into stardom for his sketch comedy appearances in Nickelodeon's "All That," which ultimately led to his two other big breaks, Kenan & Kel and the Good Burger series.

FOX 11 is making calls to get more information on Mitchell's health.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: Kel Mitchell visits the Good Burger booth at New York Comic Con at Javits Center on October 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Catherine Powell/Getty Images for for Paramount+)

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 'Good Burger' actor Kel Mitchell talks new children's book, journey with God