Good Samaritans offering support to Pflugerville family who lost teens

The Fisher family is dealing with a cataclysmic tragedy. They lost 15-year old Lee Anthony and 17-year old Le'Nyce after they were involved in a car wreck Nov. 11.

Paul Gibson and the rest of his organization, The Capital City Corvette Brothers, felt they needed to do something.

Each year around the holidays, they look for families who can use any kind of help. “The loss…two kids at one time. It's horrible for any parent to have to go through,” said Gibson.

The group said they will partner with the owner of Fowler's Smokin’ Soul Food to help provide a little comfort where they can. “We are going to have them a nice plump smoked turkey, cornbread dressing, yams, and believe collard greens,” said Kevin Franklin, owner.

“The main thing is to give them some level of comfort. I know you can't do that but hopefully, it can ease their mind of just having to deal with preparing a meal,” said Gibson.

Thanksgiving may not ever be the same for the Fisher family....but this group of Good Samaritans want them to know, they are not alone. “It hits home when you have kids. We can express condolences all day long, but I’ll never know how it feels because I haven't lost a child, and definitely not two. So anything we can do to comfort the family we are all open to it,” said Franklin.

The CCCB said the holidays should always be a time to be thankful and help one another. Most of all cherish your family.

“Take a moment to tell them you love them. Don’t walk off and not speak to them, or not tell them bye. If you got some problems sit down and talk it out and get over it. Time is too short,” said Franklin.

