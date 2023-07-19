Man stored child sexual abuse material on Google account, officials say

A Maryland man was sentenced Wednesday to over a decade in federal prison for storing hundreds of videos and thousands of images of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) in his Google applications.

59-year-old David Edward King was sentenced in San Antonio to 168 months in prison followed by 30 years of supervised release for the receipt of child pornography.

He has also been ordered to pay $95,000 in restitution to 19 separate victims.

According to court documents, while he was living in San Antonio, King stored 504 videos and 2,050 images depicting children, including prepubescent children, being sexually abused in his Google Photo and Google Drive applications.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

A review of his cell phone revealed he had received the images and videos through instant messaging apps ICQ and Telegram.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that Google became aware of the material being stored in their applications and filed a report with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

King was arrested in March 2022 and has remained in custody since.

He pled guilty on Feb. 14.