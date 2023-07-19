Son kills father, injures stepmother in Lampasas County, officials say

article

A Lampasas County man was arrested after he killed his father and injured his stepmother at their Kempner home last week, officials say.

28-year-old Carson Myer Nena was initially arrested on two aggravated assault of a family member charges.

On July 14 around 9:30 a.m, Nena's stepmother called the Lampasas County Sheriff's Office and reported that Carson had been at her home on Apache Street an hour before and tried to kick down her door. Her husband Myer Nena was not at home at that time.

Deputies met with the stepmother and reviewed home surveillance video that showed Carson had been walking outside the home, holding what appeared to be a stick. The deputies then searched in the immediate area and recalled they'd seen Carson earlier that morning walking down the street carrying what they believed was a pool cue.

However, they were unable to find Carson at the time.

Later that afternoon, around 3:45 p.m., an anonymous caller reported to 911 that there was a man lying on the ground at the Nena home and it appeared he had been beaten up. The caller refused to remain at the scene and was not there when deputies and EMS arrived, says LCSO.

Deputies found the man, later identified as Myer Nena, lying on the ground with severe injuries to his face and head. Deputies also found the stepmother inside the home on the floor also with severe injuries to her face and head.

The Nenas were taken to nearby hospitals, but Myer Nena passed away, says the city of Kempner. His wife was still in the ICU as of July 16.

Deputies searched for Carson, and around 8:40 p.m. that night, a resident called the Sheriff's Office and reported his mother had seen someone matching Carson's description running between homes in the same area.

Deputies responded to the area and found Carson, who was immediately taken into custody without further incident. The investigation is ongoing and is being led by the Lampasas County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Texas Department of Public Safety Rangers Division and Kempner Police Department.

LCSO said July 15 there is the possibility of other charges being added.

Kempner Mayor John "J.W." Wilkerson made a statement about the death.

"I ask everyone to please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers," he said. "Most everyone here in the east end of Lampasas County has not only met Myer but was fortunate enough to know him as a friendly and hard-working individual who would cut up with you when you stopped in at his work."