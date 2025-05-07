'That's insanity and it has to stop': Gov. Abbott pushes for bond reform

The Brief Gov. Abbott held a roundtable discussion with bond reform advocates on Wednesday. Bond reform has been one of Gov. Abbott's priorities this legislative session. Currently, only capital murder suspects are exempt from bonds.



With a school choice bill signed into law, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has turned his efforts to another of his priorities: bail reform legislation.

Bail reform advocates spoke with the governor at a roundtable discussion in Austin.

Proposed changes to bail system

During the roundtable, Abbott gave the three tenets of his amendment proposal that he believes will fix the bail issue.

Judges must automatically deny bail for violent crimes like murder, rape or human trafficking, "unless there is clear and convincing evidence that the defendant will appear in court and not endanger the community." Judges who release violent criminals on "easy bail" must explain the decision to the public in writing. Prosecutors must be given the right to challenge judges' bail decisions.

What they're saying:

Abbott says "activist" judges are to blame for the deaths of Texans at the hands of repeat offenders out on bond.

"Activist judges are protecting dangerous criminals instead of the innocent Texans that those criminals harm," Abbott said.

He said that these are not isolated incidents, claiming that hundreds of murders have been committed by violent criminals released on "easy bail."

Chuck DeVore with the Texas Public Policy Foundation said that the proposal will assist judges with protecting society as well.

"The Texas Constitution still ties judges' hands, requiring judges to set bail for heinous crimes, no matter the dangerous threat posed by the defendant," said DeVore. "This has to change."

Bond Reform

Dig deeper:

Bond reform has been a priority for Governor Abbott.

Abbott visited Houston last week for a press conference on the subject, addressing the issue of more than 200 cases of dangerous offenders free from jail on bond killing innocent Texans.

Currently, only capital murder suspects are exempt from bonds.

There are several bail reform bills that have been filed in the Texas Legislature.

Because bail is written into the Texas Constitution, it requires a constitutional amendment to alter. That requires a two-thirds vote in both the Texas House and Senate.

Bail reform was one of seven emergency items laid out by the governor earlier this year.