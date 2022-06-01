Gov. Abbott establishing Family Resiliency Center for mourning Uvalde community

A long-term Family Resiliency Center (FRC) is coming to Uvalde County, Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday.

The city of Uvalde was issued a disaster declaration May 31, just one week after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School left 19 students and two teachers dead.

Following the declaration, Abbott is now promising the grieving city an FRC that will serve as a hub for community services such as psychological first aid, crisis counseling, behavioral health services for survivors, first responders and those in the community experiencing vicarious trauma including school-based mental health services for students and staff.

The Governor's Public Safety Office (PSO) has made a $5 million investment available to establish the FRC.

"Texas continues providing all available resources to fully assist and support the Uvalde community through their heartbreak," said Governor Abbott. "The Family Resiliency Center in Uvalde County will play an integral role in our mission to ensure those in mourning and healing following last week’s tragedy have easily accessible and readily available resources. Every member of the Uvalde community will have access to the critical mental health resources they need at this center as they process and heal during this difficult time."