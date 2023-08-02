Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in Fort Worth on Wednesday to sign new bills meant to crack down on street racing and street takeovers in the state.

Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw, Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes, members of the Texas Legislature, law enforcement officials, and other public safety advocates attended the event.

"A growing problem that we have in our communities is illegal street racing and street takeovers," said Gov. Abbott. "Law enforcement need more tools to curb this criminal activity that threatens the safety of everyone around this type of criminal activity."

Mayor Parker said the issues caused by street racing and takeover have been felt in her city.

"Right here in Fort Worth we lost a wonderful young couple who had three children. Ben and Meg Arbour were lost right here in Fort Worth," said Parker.

The Arbours were killed when they were hit by a street racer in 2020.

The new bills are House Bill 1442 and House Bill 2899.

HB 1442 gives more prosecutors more ways to pursue organized racing and takeover events in the state.

HB 2899 allows law enforcement to impound vehicles that race on a highway or are involved in reckless driving.

"If you do donuts, you will do time," Gov. Abbott said.

Earlier this year, Abbott announced the start of a statewide task force to combat street takeovers.

There have been several instances across North Texas, including in Fort Worth, Grapevine and Euless.

The governor's office said the task force focused on the "organized crime aspect" of the street takeovers.