Gov. Abbott requiring state employees to return to the office full-time

The Brief Gov. Abbott is requiring state workers to return to the office full-time Abbott has not given any specific deadline requirements Some state employees are upset by the move



Lawmakers took another step toward leaving the pandemic-era practices we have adopted in the past.

Governor Greg Abbott is following President Donald Trump's lead in requiring federal and state employees to be in the office five days a week.

State employees returning to the office full time

What we know:

Governor Abbott is requiring all state employees to return to the office full-time and in person five days a week.

"For state employees, this is going to be, you know, it's a significant, significant upheaval," said Myko Gedutis, Vice President of the Texas State Employees Union.

Many agencies have downsized their office spaces to save money. Now, they are concerned about finding ways to make room for their staff.

"There's literally not enough space in offices for everybody to return, in many, many of these locations," said Gedutis.

The other side:

"It sucks," said Joshua Hernandez. "It's understandably frustrating for people who've gotten used to being able to be productive from home."

While there are still jobs that allow workers to perform their tasks virtually and in the comfort of their homes, some people have formed new lifestyles around remaining remote.

"The agencies overwhelmingly responded that remote work was positive for them," said Gedutis. "It saved money in terms of recruitment and retention."

Parents save money on childcare, drivers do not spend as much on fuel, and companies can cut back on office space and utilities.

"If people have to commute to downtown every day to get to the office when they've been chilling in their apartments or their homes, that's that's thousands of new vehicles, that's thousands of new parking spots," said Hernandez.

What they're saying:

However, not everyone views the shift negatively. Some people say it is about time.

The President and CEO of the Downtown Austin Alliance Davon Barbour released a statement:

"The Downtown Austin Alliance welcomes the return of federal employees working in-person downtown—a significant step in bolstering our city's economic vitality. Establishing a consistent office presence, downtown directly supports small businesses by increasing foot traffic and enhancing the dynamic energy of our urban core. Small businesses downtown rely on the steady demand created by office workers. This shift to in-person work will help sustain and grow these businesses, fostering a thriving downtown environment. The Downtown Austin Alliance looks forward to the added vibrancy and economic activity this increase in foot traffic will bring."

Governor Abbott has not given any specific deadline requirements.

However, in an email that Texas Workforce Commission Executive Director Ed Serna sent to thousands of employees on Wednesday, he stated that they are required to return to the office full-time by March 31.

Below is the full statement from the Texas Workforce Commission:

"Good afternoon,

By now you may have heard that all state agencies are moving to return to the office.

Texas Workforce Commission has been operating with some form of telework and remote work since well before I joined the agency in 2014.

However, widespread teleworking at our agency began nearly five years ago as a safety measure to protect our staff from the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, teleworking has continued for many of our employees, at least on a part-time basis. In addition, we’ve taken the opportunity to reduce our use of rented space and thus reduce our operating expenses.

Now, almost five years later, I am announcing that all TWC employees are required to return to the office full time on or before March 31, 2025.

There will be very limited exceptions for remote workers. The parameters of this limited exception are currently being finalized and will be communicated to you by your division director.

I know this is a significant change to many of you. I am working with TWC executives on details for this move back to in office operations. Watch for HR bulletins with more details.

Thank you again for your hard work and dedication, I am proud of the job each of you does to support TWC’s customers."

The Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation released a statement:

"Good afternoon everyone,

State agencies were notified today of the Governor’s expectation that employees be in the office full time, as soon as practicable, in accordance with state law.

I met with our DEDs and Directors a few minutes ago and shared this information and took questions. Today we do not have the answers to all those questions, but we are sharing what we know and in the coming days and weeks we will have more answers to more specific questions.

I have asked Deputy Directors to begin reporting to the office full time on March 17, 2025. All other Austin-based staff will begin reporting to NC or EOT full time March 31, 2025. Staff who have an established workstation in our Houston or Fort Worth offices will also report full time effective March 31.

If you were hired with an expectation that you would be a home-based employee or 100% remote, this requirement does not immediately apply to you. We are taking a thoughtful approach to any guidance beyond what is included here. We will continue sharing information in the coming days. Please share your questions with your managers.

I realize this news causes concern for many of you. We will be communicating details as we know more."

Other state agencies have established similar timelines, but there is still some uncertainty about how this will be enforced.