Gov. Abbott: "It is now time to open Texas 100%"

Governor Greg Abbott has said "it is now time to open Texas 100%" at a news conference in Lubbock Tuesday where he announced the lifting of statewide COVID mandates.

The governor announced that he was issuing an executive order lifting the statewide mask mandate and that effective next Wednesday, March 10 at 12:01 a.m. all businesses of any type are allowed to open 100%.

"With the medical advancements of vaccines and antibody therapeutic drugs, Texas now has the tools to protect Texans from the virus," said Governor Abbott. "We must now do more to restore livelihoods and normalcy for Texans."

Abbott noted that "COVID-19 has not disappeared" but he says "it is clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations, and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed."

"Today's announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year," Abbott added. "Instead, it is a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others. With this executive order, we are ensuring that all businesses and families in Texas have the freedom to determine their own destiny."

The lifting of the mandates is not a surprise as Abbott hinted in recent days that he would be doing so as he faced sharp criticism from some Republicans over his use of executive orders to issue statewide pandemic restrictions.

Businesses may still limit capacity or implement additional safety protocols at their own discretion. The governor says if COVID-19 hospitalizations in any of the 22 hospital regions in Texas get above 15% of the hospital bed capacity in that region for seven straight days, county judges in that region may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies.

Judges may not impose jail time for not following COVID-19 orders nor may any penalties be imposed for failing to wear a face mask. If restrictions are imposed at a county level, those restrictions may not include reducing capacity to less than 50% for any type of entity.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Travis County Judge Andy Brown had urged Gov. Abbott to keep the mask mandate in place in a Facebook post.

"Wearing a face mask while in public or within closed spaces remains one of the most effective, proactive measures anyone can take to reduce the spread of the COVID-19 virus according to the US Center for Disease Control," said Adler in a press release. "We as a state should be guided by science and data, which says we should keep the mask mandate. Too much is at stake to compromise the positive outcomes we have seen with over-confidence. Our priorities should continue to focus on the further opening of schools and businesses, but we must do everything we can to ensure the success of those two goals."

"I, along with the Mayors from Houston, Dallas and San Antonio are calling upon the Governor not to create any ambiguity or uncertainty about the importance of wearing a mask by changing the rules at this time," added Mayor Adler

Gov. Abbott's mask order was put in place on July 2 during a spike in coronavirus cases in the state. Cases dropped sharply under the order but began to rise again after Labor Day and with the easing of some restrictions on restaurants and bars.

