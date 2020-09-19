Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has ordered all flags across the state to be flown at half-staff in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg who died at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and to her family and friends. I'm ordering flags throughout the state of Florida be lowered to half staff to honor her memory and recognize her lifetime of service to our great nation," DeSantis tweeted Friday.

All local and state buildings, installations and grounds will keep flags lowered at half-staff until the day of internment.

Ginsburg was the oldest sitting member on the court.

President Donald Trump wrote a statement Friday, posted to Twitter. "Today our nation mourns the loss of a titan of the law," Trump wrote. He added, "May her memory be a great and magnificent blessing to the world."

Presidential nominee Joe Biden wrote that Ginsburg "stood for all of us."

A massive crowd gathered outside of the U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. on Friday night following her passing.

In July, she had announced that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Many visitors left flowers, candles, notes and drawings on the Supreme Court steps to honor Ginsburg's life.

They also broke into applause every few minutes to honor her legacy.