Gov. Greg Abbott directs TEA to create new Chief of School Safety and Security position

Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter directing the Texas Education Agency (TEA) to create the position of Chief of School Safety and Security within the agency.

The Chief of School Safety and Security will be a recognized expert on school security and public safety issues, an effective coordinator of multidisciplinary teams, a resource to school districts and the legislature and effective at implementing programs.

The individual serving as Chief of School Safety and Security will report directly to the TEA Commissioner and have a direct line to the Governor's Office to ensure increased communication and collaboration among state agencies to provide a safe environment for Texas students and school faculty.

You can read the full letter below:

"The task of ensuring the safety of our schools and students is not solely held within one entity in the State, but encompasses many different agencies and divisions, all with different charges and authority in implementing legislation and making recommendations for future policy changes," reads the letter. "While we have seen these agencies work together earnestly in the wake of the tragedy in Uvalde, a single point of contact to coordinate such efforts, now and in the future, would further improve their services. That is why I charge you with creating the position of Chief of School Safety and Security within the Texas Education Agency (TEA). The Chief must ensure that Texas schools are implementing the school safety policies passed by the legislature and take every action possible to ensure that schools are using best practices to safeguard against school shootings or other dangers."

Gov. Abbott has taken several actions to provide all available resources to support the Uvalde community following the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. Those actions include: