Texas school shooting: Gov. Abbott calls for special legislative committees

Gov. Greg Abbott is calling for special legislative committees after a mass shooting at an Uvalde, Texas elementary school last week.

Abbott sent a joint letter Wednesday to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan requesting the committees.

According to the letter, the committees should review what steps previous legislatures have made, what resources are available to local school districts, and make recommendations for meaningful action on the following to prevent future school shootings:

school safety

mental health

social media

police training

firearm safety

"As Texans mourn the tragedy that occurred at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week, we as a State must reassess the twin issues of school safety and mass violence," reads the letter. "As leaders, we must come together at this time to provide solutions to protect all Texans. Accordingly, I hereby request that each of you convene a special legislative committee. I look forward to working with you both on this important mission to make Texas safer, and I stand ready to provide any and all support."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Only days before the end of school, a mass shooting has devastated the community of Uvalde in south Texas. A total of 21 people were killed including 19 children and two teachers.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said 18-year-old Salvador Ramos first shot his grandmother, who was hospitalized in serious condition. He later crashed his truck outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde before entering the school in body armor and opening fire with a rifle.

Funeral visitations for the 19 children killed began this week.