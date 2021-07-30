Governor Abbott delivers keynote address at Texas DPS graduation

Governor Greg Abbott is delivering the keynote address at the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Commencement Ceremony on Friday, July 30 in Austin.

Officials say that the A-2021 Trooper Training Class will be the largest graduating class in the history of the Texas DPS with 145 graduating recruits. It will also have the largest ever number of female DPS recruits in its graduating class.

The ceremony is taking place at Great Hills Baptist Church on Jollyville Road at the Worship Center.

FOX 7 Austin will be streaming the address on the FOX 7 Austin website, FOX 7 Austin YouTube channel, and FOX 7 Austin Facebook page.

