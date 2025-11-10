Governor Greg Abbott announces campaign for fourth term

The Brief Gov. Greg Abbott announces campaign for fourth term in Houston If he wins and serves term out in full, Abbott will become the longest-serving governor in Texas history California Gov. Gavin Newsom also spoke in Houston



Greg Abbott is hoping Texas voters will re-elect him to another term as governor.

The backstory:

With downtown Houston in the background, Greg Abbott announced his campaign over the weekend.

During the announcement, the Republican looked back on his past accomplishments as governor, including bans on DEI practices and rising support for local law enforcement.

A large focus was placed on the state’s economy, with the governor pointing out what’s been accomplished in recent years.

"Since I’ve been governor, Texas has been ranked number one in America for new jobs, number one in America for doing business every year I’ve been governor," Abbott said.

Looking forward, Abbott placed a large emphasis on his plans to address the state’s property taxes.

"We are going to turn the tables on local taxing authorities and put power back with the people and put out of control property taxes finished in the state of Texas," Abbott said.

Abbott also highlighted his plans to improve Texas education, saying that the path is now set for the state to achieve a new goal.

"Texas must strive to rank number one in educating our children," Abbott said.

The other side:

Abbott wasn’t the only governor who took to the podium over the weekend in Houston.

On the heels of Proposition 50 passing, California Governor Gavin Newson rallied with Texas Democrats on Saturday.

As next year’s midterm elections approach, Newsom pushed for more party support.

"There is no more important race in our lifetime than the House of Representatives and taking back the House," said Newsom.

What they're saying:

Before leaving the stage, Governor Abbott left Democrats with a clear message.

"They cannot buy us, they cannot beat us, we will see them at the ballot box, and we will win," Abbott said.

What's next:

If Abbott wins re-election in 2026 and serves out a full term, he will be the longest serving governor in Texas’s history.

Republicans Pete Chambers and Mark Goloby have also declared their intent to run for governor.

On the Democratic side, Bobby Cole, Andrew White, Ben Flores, Nick Pappas and Texas State Rep. Gina Hinojosa have announced their candidacies so far.

The Source: Information from previous reporting and reporting by Marco Bitonel.





