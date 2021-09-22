Expand / Collapse search

Governor Greg Abbott at Texas-Mexico border for second day

By
Published 
U.S. Border Security
FOX 7 Austin

Governor Abbott at Texas-Mexico border for second day

After criticizing the Biden administration on its handling of the migrant surge in Del Rio, Governor Greg Abbott will be at the border again today. FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak has more on that and also a closer look at what it's like for some of the migrants waiting to learn their fates.

AUSTIN, Texas - Gov. Greg Abbott will be at the Texas-Mexico border again Tuesday, one day after criticizing the Biden administration for its handling of the latest migrant surge.

Abbott will be in McAllen Tuesday, where he will sign a bill to beef up criminal penalties for people who are paid to smuggle migrants over the border. However, notably, Senate Bill 576 also eliminates the requirement that prosecutors prove that a smuggler intended to receive payment.

On Tuesday, Abbott was in Del Rio, where he delivered a press conference alongside state and local officials—claiming Texas’ has had to do the federal government’s job to try to secure the border. 

Abbott at Texas-Mexico border amid new criticism over treatment of migrants

Governor Greg Abbott is at the border again a day after he slammed the Biden administration for its handling of the latest migrant surge. All this comes amid new criticism over how Border Patrol agents are treating those migrants, many of them from Haiti. FOX 7 Austin's John Krinjak has details.

Currently, there are about 8,600 migrants, mostly Haitians, camped underneath the Del Rio International Bridge, waiting to be processed by customs officials. However, thousands have already been boarded on flights and sent back to Haiti.

President Joe Biden says his administration is working to get the situation under control, and Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insists the border is closed. That agency is now investigating the treatment of migrants by the Border Patrol in Del Rio. Agents were captured on video along the Rio Grande, appearing to charge at migrants on horseback

A look at conditions for Haitian migrants as US continues 'mass expulsions'

More than 13,000 migrants have crossed over from Mexico into Texas in recent days.

___
MORE HEADLINES: 
Thousands of Haitian migrants remain camped under Texas bridge
26 governors demand Biden meeting over border crisis
US will fly 'massive' number of Haitian migrants to Haiti, official says
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter


 