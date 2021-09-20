Thousands of Haitian migrants remain camped under Texas bridge

The number of migrants crossing into the US has increased over the last few weeks.

As the number neared 15,000 on Monday, the Department of Homeland Security and Border Patrol said they are working to fly some of the thousands camped in Del Rio back to their home.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Homeland Security Secretary, said 600 homeland security employees, including from the coast guard, have been brought to Del Rio. "CBP has surged 600 agents, officers, and DHS volunteer force personnel to the Del Rio sector to enhance our operational capabilities," he said.

Mayorkas added that Border Patrol is coordinating with ICE and the US Coast Guard to move individuals from Del Rio to other processing locations.

"Approximately 3,500 over the last few days and 3,000 today in order to ensure that migrants are swiftly taken into custody, processed, and removed from the united states consistent with our laws and policies," Mayorkas said.

As the battle continues the border, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is requesting an emergency declaration for Texas. He claims that the federal government is failing to enforce immigration laws. Specifically halting illegal crossings on a dam that’s on federal property. He says as a result it's leading to substantial burdens on local and state resources.

Abbott also announced Monday the availability of $100 million in grant funding through the Operation Lone Star (OLS) grant program to enhance interagency border security operations supporting OLS, including the facilitation of directed actions to deter and interdict criminal activity and detain non-citizens arrested for state crimes related to the border crisis.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said the effects are being felt statewide. "They're dealing with a sea of humanity in that humanitarian crisis and they're doing what they can," Salazar said. "But with that being said, it's leaving the state vulnerable in other areas."

Mayorkas reiterates the border is closed. "We have sent a very clear message," he said. "The border is not open, and people should not take the perilous journey here."

More flights are expected throughout this week to fly the migrants home. Six are scheduled for Tuesday and seven flights a day are set to begin Wednesday until all migrants are deported.

