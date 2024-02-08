Expand / Collapse search

Grand jury clears officers in Buda shooting

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 7 Austin

BUDA, Texas - A Hays County Grand Jury has cleared multiple officers involved in a shooting in Buda, and determined the officers were justified in their actions.

On September 5, 2023, a Buda police officer conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. on the frontage road of I-35.

During that stop, police say the driver, Lee Elsbury, exited his vehicle with a gun and the officer fired at him. Then, the driver took off on foot.

Lee Allen Elsbury, 46, of Marble Falls is in critical condition at a local hospital Tuesday night, after being shot by Hays County deputies following a chaotic scene in Buda early Tuesday.

Additional officers responded to help search for Elsbury.

During the search, police say Elsbury fired a weapon, and multiple officers returned fire.

Elsbury was struck by gunfire, but he survived and now he's facing multiple felony charges.

In all, two Buda police officers and three Hays County Sheriff’s deputies fired weapons during the pursuit.

The Hays County Sheriff's Office and Buda Police Department gave an update on the officer-involved shooting in Buda near I-35 and Main Street.

The grand jury was presented with the results of the Texas Rangers investigation and found that their actions were justified under Texas law.

This was the first-ever officer-involved shooting in Buda.