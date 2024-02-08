Grand jury clears officers in Buda shooting

A Hays County Grand Jury has cleared multiple officers involved in a shooting in Buda, and determined the officers were justified in their actions.

On September 5, 2023, a Buda police officer conducted a traffic stop around 4 a.m. on the frontage road of I-35.

During that stop, police say the driver, Lee Elsbury, exited his vehicle with a gun and the officer fired at him. Then, the driver took off on foot.

Additional officers responded to help search for Elsbury.

During the search, police say Elsbury fired a weapon, and multiple officers returned fire.

Elsbury was struck by gunfire, but he survived and now he's facing multiple felony charges.

In all, two Buda police officers and three Hays County Sheriff’s deputies fired weapons during the pursuit.

The grand jury was presented with the results of the Texas Rangers investigation and found that their actions were justified under Texas law.

This was the first-ever officer-involved shooting in Buda.