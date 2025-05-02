Granger home explosion: Woman killed, elderly man injured

Image 1 of 5 ▼

The Brief A home in Granger exploded shortly before 10 a.m. on Friday. A woman was killed and an elderly man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The cause of the explosion is under investigation.



What we know:

Emergency crews were called to the home for an explosion on S. Gabriel Street shortly before 10 a.m.

An adult woman was found dead, and an elderly man was flown by helicopter to the hospital in critical condition.

No other structures were damaged.

S. Gabriel Street was closed from Old County Road to Wolf Street for a time.

Crews from several agencies, including Granger Fire, Hutto Fire, Bartlett Fire and Taylor Fire, Williamson County EMS, Williamson County Fire Marshal's Office, Williamson County Sheriff's Office, and Granger Police Department responded to the scene. Fire Marshals from Liberty Hill, Taylor, Jarrell and Cedar Park were also on scene.

What we don't know:

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.