SH 130 reopens after grass fires

Grass fires along SH 130 caused some traffic issues Tuesday afternoon.

Police say traffic had to be shut down at Kelly Lane around noon, but the road has since reopened. Another grass fire on SH 130 between SH 45 and CR 138 also resulted in reduced lanes of traffic.

Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2, Hutto Fire Rescue, and Williamson County ESD No. 10 firefighters worked together to put the fires out.

Officials are reminding people that the wildfire danger is "very high" today and to dispose of smoking materials properly and ensure trailer chains are not dragging.