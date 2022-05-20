Abbott activates border security response in preparation for Title 42 expiring

Governor Greg Abbott activated the Joint Border Security Operations Center (JBSOC) on Friday.

Abbott also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), Texas Military Department (TMD), and Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to coordinate Texas’ response on border security in preparation for Title 42 expiring on Monday, May 23.

The JBSOC, located at DPS headquarters in Austin, will serve as the state's multi-agency command and coordination center for statewide border security intelligence and operations to include tactical, marine, air, and ground. It will also coordinate the deployment of strategic barriers along the Texas-Mexico border, including razor wire.

Gov. Abbott directed the following state agencies to report to the JBSOC:

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Military Department

Texas Division of Emergency Management

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas Facilities Commission (TFC)

Texas Commission on Law Enforcement

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD)

Texas Commission on Jail Standards

Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ)

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Fire Marshal’s Office

Texas Attorney General’s Office

Texas Indigent Defense Commission

Border Prosecution Unit

Office of Court Administration