Greg Casar endorses Jose "Chito" Vela for his City Council seat

Austin City Council member Greg Casar has announced his endorsement of Jose "Chito" Vela for the District 4 Special Election.

Chito Vela is an immigration attorney, workers rights advocate, and former Austin Planning Commissioner. Vela is running in the Austin City Council District 4 Special Election to fight for affordable housing, expansion of transportation options, and the needs of working families in the district. To learn more, visit chitovela.com.

"District 4 deserves a leader who will fight for our communities, and Chito is that candidate," said Greg Casar. "I know that Chito will be a champion for increasing affordable housing, investing in public transportation, and protecting our environment. He’ll show up for working families, and that’s why he has my vote."

Jose "Chito" Vela is planning on announcing his candidacy in the special election to fill the open seat for Austin City Council District 4.

The special election to fill the District 4 Council seat is set for Jan. 25, 2022.

Early voting will run from Jan. 10-21.

Photo courtesy Greg Casar.

Casar currently serves on the Austin City Council representing District 4 but is now running for Congress in TX-35. He is a native Texan, son of Mexican immigrants, a community organizer, and is running to fight for reproductive rights, Medicare for All, improved jobs, and a functional power grid. To learn more visit casarforcongress.com.

Until a successor is inaugurated, Casar will continue to serve as a council member. The winner of the special election will serve out the remainder of Casar's term, ending in January 2025.

Vela says that he is proud to have Casar's support, and looks forward to continuing the good work Casar has done in District 4.

