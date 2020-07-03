Grilled peaches recipe from FOX 7 Austin’s Tierra Neubaum

Throughout the pandemic, Tierra Neubaum has been sharing recipes using pantry staples and also ingredients from local restaurants and businesses.

This week, Tierra makes some grilled peaches using ingredients from Two Hives Honey and Pure Luck Farm & Dairy.

Two Hives harvests raw local honey and offers tours as well as virtual beekeeping classes. You can get more information here.

Pure Luck Farm & Dairy is a family farm and goat dairy. They've got 100 Nubian and Alpine goats on five acres in Dripping Springs. They make handmade artisan goat cheese and certified organic culinary herbs. Tierra got more details about the farm and you go their website here.

