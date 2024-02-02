Expand / Collapse search

Florida mollusk disagrees with Phil, predicts 6 more weeks of winter on 'Grounconch Day'

By FOX 13 News Staff
An aquarium in South Florida celebrated 'Grounconch Day,' where a mollusk broke from Punxsutawney Phil and predicted six more weeks of winter.

MARATHON, Fla. - A ‘mollusk meteorologist’ at an aquarium in Florida broke with Punxsutawney Phil on Friday and predicted six more weeks of winter. 

Footage shared on Storyful shows people gathered around the invertebrate at Florida Keys Aquarium Encounters in Marathon to celebrate ‘Grounconch Day.’

The footage shows the mollusk getting out of his shell twice and then retreating into it. A nearby onlooker said the mollusk saw its own shadow and flipped back into its shell, thus forecasting six more weeks of winter. 