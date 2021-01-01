Group holds own version of parade in Pasadena

Pasadena looked much different this New Year's Day as the pandemic forced the Rose Parade to cancel and pushed the Rose Bowl out of California.

However, a group of people organized their own version of a parade in Pasadena Friday afternoon.

NEW YEAR'S DAY IN PASADENA

An organization, Trump Unity Bridge, posted on social media that it was going to "uncancel" the beloved Pasadena tradition by holding an event called the "Patriots' Rose Parade."

SkyFOX was over Pasadena Friday afternoon and many of the impromptu-parade participants displayed signs showing support for President Donald Trump and some had signs pushing to recall Governor Gavin Newsom.

