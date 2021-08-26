Groups in Austin voice support for resolution welcoming Afghan refugees

Over 270 institutions have expressed their strong support for the Austin City Council’s resolution welcoming Afghan refugees to Austin.

The council plans to vote on the resolution in today’s meeting. The resolution is a show of support from the city council, refugees are already being brought to our city.

The Austin City Council resolution "notifies the United States federal government that the City of Austin stands ready to welcome Afghan refugees." The resolution, listed as Item 109 on the City Council Addendum Agenda, is sponsored by Mayor Steve Adler, Mayor Pro Tem Natasha Harper-Madison, Council Member Alison Alter, Council Member Leslie Pool, and Council Member Gregorio Casar.

Taliban seizes Afghanistan

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war. The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies melted away.

The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan has required the emergency evacuation and resettlement of tens of thousands of Afghan nationals who are at particular risk of Taliban reprisals due to their affiliation with the United States.

The U.S. Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) program has been issuing visas to Afghans who worked as interpreters or translators for the U.S. military or government and now face serious threats because of that employment. The new U.S. Priority 2 (P-2) Designation created this month grants priority refugee admission to Afghans employed in these positions for less than the time required to qualify for an SIV and to Afghans employed by U.S.-based non-governmental and media organizations in Afghanistan.

Both programs also grant admission to the employee’s spouse and children.

Afghan refugees and SIV holders fleeing the current violence have already started arriving in Texas cities, with more expected in the days and weeks ahead.

Below are statements from the various military, religious, social service, and security groups that have expressed their strong support for the Austin City Council’s resolution welcoming Afghan refugees to Austin:

"Caritas of Austin strongly supports the Austin City Council’s proposed resolution which directs the City Manager to coordinate a response with county, state, and federal government departments and agencies to address the impending need to care for, and welcome Afghan citizens who are leaving their country, seeking asylum due to the collapse of the Afghanistan government…. [W]e pledge to do all in our power to collaborate with the City and refugee service providers, to support Afghans to become fully integrated in our community."

Caritas of Austin full statement

"The Center for Refugee Services is pleased to support the resolution encouraging communities throughout the United States to welcome the Afghan SIV recipients and their families as well as other legally resettled Afghans that are expected to enter the United States following their evacuation from Afghanistan."

Center for Refugee Services full statement

"Central Texas Interfaith commends and supports the resolution before Council to resettle refugees from Afghanistan in the City of Austin…. The scriptures are replete with moral imperatives to care for the stranger living among us. We are grateful to be a part of a community that has consistently opened our hearts and doors to those who are displaced and suffering from all around the world…."

Central Texas Interfaith full statement, representing 37 religious and civic institutions

"This resolution is a critical first step to honoring our promise to Afghan allies, their families, and other vulnerable refugees from the country…. As we urge for the timely evacuation of those fleeing from the Taliban, we must also do all we can to welcome Afghans to our communities. Texas has a rich history of resettling refugees and has done so for over 40 years. We stand ready to welcome and ensure they have everything they need to begin rebuilding their lives—with access to housing, employment and other social services, they can thrive and proudly call themselves Texans."

Church World Service full statement, representing 37 member communions

"GirlForward today celebrates a new resolution introduced by Austin City Council...welcoming Afghan refugees. The U.S. has a moral responsibility to offer refuge to the Afghan people seeking safety, especially those at risk of persecution including human rights advocates (especially women and girls), journalists, and religious and ethnic minorities. Resettlement agencies and refugee-serving organizations like GirlForward in Austin and across the country are ready to help and are capable of welcoming many thousands of additional refugees, Special Immigrant Visa recipients (SIVs), and other Afghans in need of protection."

GirlForward full statement

"Interfaith Action of Central Texas (iACT) is proud to support the City of Austin’s resolution in welcoming legally resettled SIV Refugees from Afghanistan in Austin, Texas. iACT is proud to support and welcome our new residents of Austin. Interfaith Action of Central Texas works with Refugees from all over the globe welcoming them to the US and providing English Language Instruction and Cultural Orientation to newly resettled refugees…."

Interfaith Action of Central Texas, representing 188 member faith communities

"As a resource network for military families, we recognize the importance of supporting our Afghan allies who served next to our men and women in uniform over the last twenty years. Our great country was founded by opening our doors to those seeking refuge. Military Family Advisory Network fully supports the efforts in Austin, Texas to provide a safe haven for Afghan refugees currently fleeing the Taliban takeover. Just as we stand behind our American heroes and their families, we also stand behind those seeking safety who sacrificed in the name of freedom."

Military Family Advisory Network full statement

"The refugees who come to our shores are fully vetted and documented. Having been screened under the strictest inter-agency security process ever devised, they arrive just as they are, often traumatized, physically disabled and bereft of loved ones. And yet, having endured unimaginable pain and loss, refugees prove to be some of the most resilient members of our society. They find jobs quickly, learn the basics of the English language and become independent, productive contributors to society — typically in a matter of months. Over the past decade, refugees brought in $63 billion more in government revenue than they accessed in benefits…."

Refugee Services of Texas full statement

"Serving that vulnerable population has taught us the crucial part city and government agencies play in their settlement and healing. We request and appeal to you to take urgent additional action to address critical human rights and humanitarian imperatives involving Afghan refugees at risk…."

Texas Muslim Women’s Foundation full statement

"Our mission in Afghanistan has depended on the help of our Afghan partners and allies who worked shoulder to shoulder with our service members, diplomats, and aid workers in seeking to build security for all Afghans. Many of us owe our lives to their heroism. Our country now has an urgent moral obligation to provide them with the protection we promised and the security they deserve…. Our veterans and frontline civilians have cried out for this as they mobilize even now to save the lives of the people who had our backs overseas and help them resettle in their new home here."

Truman National Security Project full statement

"YWCA San Antonio is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all. YWCA San Antonio services to our community include economic empowerment, child and youth services, and racial and social justice programming, including gender equity awareness. As such, YWCA San Antonio strongly supports a resolution in support of welcoming Afghan refugees to Texas."

YWCA San Antonio full statement

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter